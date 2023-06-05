Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff June 5, 2023    Print

Thousands of ‘ghost students’ are applying to California colleges to steal financial aid
San Francisco Chronicle

Fake enrollments also crowd out legitimate students and create hours of work for colleges trying to eliminate “ghost students.” Colleges that disburse grants to fraudsters are on the hook to repay the feds.

Guaranteed transfers for community college? California may chart a path
Christian Science Monitor

When the University of California system proposed a universal guaranteed admissions program for community college students in March, it piqued the interest of those who seek entry into one of the most selective university systems in the country.

Ann Arbor college highlights transfer program with historically black universities
mLive.com

Washtenaw Community College has a transfer agreement with five universities called HBCU Pathway, which ensures a smooth transfer of academic credits toward a bachelor’s degree.

Commentary: The case for college: Promising solutions to reverse college enrollment declines
Brookings (blog)

Understanding which students were most impacted by enrollment declines is the first step to engaging in targeted recovery efforts.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.