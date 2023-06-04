Leaders from New Mexico higher education institutions worked for four years to determine general education courses standards and to develop a common numbering system that applies to lower-level courses across the state.
Louisiana adults can access grants to pay for education for high-demand, high-paying careers through the state’s community and technical colleges and their partners in a program taking priority applications now as a bill advances in the Legislature to make the scholarships even more accessible.
The Community College Agriculture Advancement Act would ensure that community colleges can access federal grants to bolster agricultural programs.
The Accelerated Study in Associates Program, a model conceived by the City University of New York in 2007, doesn’t just get students to graduation day, it helps them earn more money as alumni.
High-paying, stable careers still require college degrees, and those who take that path to success know the tangible value that a college degree provides, writes Kevin Walthers, superintendent/president of California’s Allan Hancock College.