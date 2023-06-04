Headlines

June 4, 2023

Commentary: Transferability sets New Mexico community colleges ahead of other states
Roswell Daily Record

Leaders from New Mexico higher education institutions worked for four years to determine general education courses standards and to develop a common numbering system that applies to lower-level courses across the state.

Louisiana offering free community college for adults in high demand fields
Houma Today

Louisiana adults can access grants to pay for education for high-demand, high-paying careers through the state’s community and technical colleges and their partners in a program taking priority applications now as a bill advances in the Legislature to make the scholarships even more accessible.

Young, colleagues Introduce bill to support ag education programs at community colleges
KPCNews

The Community College Agriculture Advancement Act would ensure that community colleges can access federal grants to bolster agricultural programs.

Commentary: There’s a proven fix for an urgent education problem — Congress should embrace it
The Hill

The Accelerated Study in Associates Program, a model conceived by the City University of New York in 2007, doesn’t just get students to graduation day, it helps them earn more money as alumni.

Commentary: Think college is expensive? Try not going
Santa Ynez Valley News

High-paying, stable careers still require college degrees, and those who take that path to success know the tangible value that a college degree provides, writes Kevin Walthers, superintendent/president of California’s Allan Hancock College.

