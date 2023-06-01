Funding roundup

Using a $1.28 million grant, Holyoke Community College (HCC) and four social service agencies will partner on a new certificate and internship program intended to help address a shortage of workers in the human services industry.

HCC, Gandara Center, ServiceNet, Mental Health Association and Jewish Family Services received the grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health & Human Services. The funding will cover the full cost of tuition, fees, books and supplies for students who want to earn a certificate in human services coupled with a paid internship at one of the partner agencies.

“This program is really meant to accelerate a student’s entry into the workforce,” said Donna Rowe, chair of HCC’s human services program. “It’s wonderful that these four agencies have made this agreement with us. They’re looking for workers, and we have students looking to get into the field.”

The two-semester Social Service Internship Program will begin in the 2023-2024 academic year, with up to 30 students starting this fall and another 30 next spring.

California

With a $375,000 U.S. Small Business Administration grant, Long Beach City College (LBCC) will be able to support veteran entrepreneurs.

“This grant will allow us to significantly expand our current efforts by tailoring services and bringing resources directly to our region’s military installations to reach active service members, veterans and their families as they transition to civilian life,” said Herlinda Chico, president of LBCC’s board of trustees.

LBCC will now be a designated Veterans Business Outreach Center that will deliver services on bases to assist service members who are near their time to transition into civilian life, as well as service member’s families and dependents who also wish to start their own small business.

The grant means LBCC can help veterans with business planning, accessing capital and marketing and outreach, as well as helping active-duty service members transition out of the military.

Louisiana

Delgado Community College held a ceremony on May 13 to dedicate a statue in honor of Ed Muniz, founder and captain of the Krewe of Endymion, a New Orleans Mardi Gras super krewe and social organization. During the event, the Muniz family donated $250,000 to Delgado, and the krewe announced it is donating another $250,000 to Delgado over the next 10 years.

The gifts will support the college’s newly established Isaac’s Promise Scholarship Fund. The fund is named for Delgado’s founder, Isaac Delgado, and aims to improve access to higher education for African-American male community members.

Just one week after the statue dedication, Muniz died on May 20. The statue of Muniz stands on the Delgado City Park Campus near the Orleans Avenue location where the Endymion parade has formed for more than four decades.

Maryland

Hagerstown Community College has received a $400,000 grant from the Tri-County Council of Western Maryland for the Senator George C. Edwards Fund. The funds will help to provide equipment for the D.M. Bowman Family Workforce Training Center, giving students hands-on training opportunities.

HCC plans to purchase forklifts for material handlers, diesel trainers for heavy truck technicians and a semi-tractor for commercial drivers.

Jonathan Horowitz (left) with the Washington County Department of Business and Economic Development hands a check to HCC’s Jim Klauber. Also pictured are Guy Winterberg with the Tri-County Council for Western Maryland and HCC’s Theresa Shank and Jack Drooger. (Photo: HCC)

North Carolina

Central Carolina Community College (CCCC) can give more residents a second chance through YouthBuild, thanks to a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

YouthBuild helps people who have separated from high school prior to graduating. Program participants work while completing their high school equivalency and earning an industry-recognized credential in construction, culinary or nursing.

While enrolled in the program, participants benefit from a partnership with Habitat for Humanity, seeing the immediate results of hard work by participating in constructing low-income housing within their own community.

YouthBuild participants also are eligible for numerous support services including advising, leadership training, funding for transportation and childcare, stipends and one year of follow-up support after being connected to either a college program or immediate gainful employment.

Central Carolina Community College received a grant for the YouthBuild program. Pictured are members of the YouthBuild staff: Director James Thomas, Cameron McNeill, Brianna Clark and Lauren Pickens. (Photo: CCCC)

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Redlands and Tulsa community colleges are among the six institutions set to receive $26,667 grants through the Oklahoma Hunger-Free Campus Act pilot program.

Redlands Community College will use the funds to purchase a commercial refrigerator to offer students perishable items. Additional storage cabinets and shelving will be purchased to stock increased inventory, and a computer, printer and software will simplify the process for tracking inventory as well as the usage by students.

Initially developed five years ago as part of a student’s service-learning project, the college’s student food pantry opened its doors to meet the growing needs of its students who were experiencing food insecurity.

“Over the past five years, we have watched the demand increase for services provided by the food pantry, so we are looking forward to providing our students more food options and greater access to the pantry,” said Interim President Jena Marr.

The other institutions receiving funding are Rose State College, Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology and Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

Oregon

Lane Community College (LCC) received a $60,000 grant from the Urban Institute to participate in the Data-to-Action Campaign for Parenting Students College Community of Practice. The two-year grant includes peer learning opportunities, technical assistance and coaching.

LCC will focus on collecting and using data to identify and support the needs of parenting and single-mother students in college. Participation in the community of practice will enable LCC staff to cultivate learning opportunities, address challenges and explore system-wide solutions.

“This opportunity will enable Lane Community College to better understand and address the unique challenges faced by parenting students and single mothers on our campus,” said LCC Grants Director Jane Reeder.

The Data-to-Action Campaign is organized by the Urban Institute and supported by funding from the ECMC Foundation and the Ford Family Foundation.