Building a culture of appreciation and respect

I was honored to recognize the 2023 AACC Leadership Award recipients at our recent AACC Annual convention in Denver, Colorado. This year’s award recipients represent decades of experience and extraordinary contributions to the community college sector and its millions of students. These outstanding leaders are well-deserving of recognition, and it was inspiring to hear from them as the newest initiates to the AACC Community College Leadership Hall of Fame.

Last year, the AACC Community College Leadership Hall of Fame was created to ensure that those who earn the Leadership Award are recognized not just at our annual event, but also so that the next generation of leaders are able to know the trailblazers that have cleared the path before us. It is my hope that this recognition is a small way to repay them for their service and to also serve as a beacon for today’s leaders to know that they have a diverse and respected community of experts that support and champion the work they do every day.

As a leader, it is often incumbent upon us to recognize the accomplishments of our employees. Doing so helps to build a culture of appreciation and respect for the work that is being done on behalf of students each day. Creating a culture of appreciation doesn’t just benefit the employees, it also benefits the college.

Recognition pays off

Community colleges invest heavily in human resources. It is our employees — no matter how they are classified — that create the student experience. As we continue to work differently in a post-pandemic world, teaching and working have evolved. In-person and virtual classes and services are now the norm. Teams that used to be together for several hours a week may not even see each other in person. This shift has great benefits for the employee with increased flexibility and many studies showing increased productivity amongst remote employees.



It can, however, foster a lack of feeling connected or belonging that may have a negative impact on your campus culture. As an employer, recognition can be a key part of creating an employee experience that fosters loyalty, increases employee engagement and retention, and helps you to create an environment of belonging. We continue to hear from students that belonging is a key part of their academic success; it is also important to ensure that your team feels a sense of belonging.



One of the ways to create that culture is to recognize the work that is being done. A recent study by Workhuman and Gallup was done to better understand how employees viewed recognition and its impact on culture. It found that recognition is most impactful when it is authentic, equitable, embedded in the culture and personalized. I encourage you to read the report and see if it can inform some of the practices at your college.



The study is informative, but I will admit that in my experience recognizing others is also a way for me to intentionally learn more about the day-to-day tasks that often are taken for granted. And, to be really transparent, it’s fun. Taking a few minutes to thank someone for their contributions brings joy. Whether it is inducting AACC Community College Leadership Hall of Fame members or thanking a team for their work on a project, taking the time to create joy is always worth it.