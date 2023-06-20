A transformative future with AI

We all have a perspective that could be incorporated into the discussion on the importance of institutions and educators understanding the possibilities and limitations of artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT. We should posit that an emphasis on the necessity of comprehensive education and training for educators, focusing on AI literacy and competency is in short order.

Pundits, society at large and policymakers may express concerns regarding the potential for AI to distribute inaccurate or biased information, reinforcing the need for a critical-thinking component in AI integration. However, as any technological tool, AI will take the spaces we code for its advancement.

An iterative development and evaluation in using AI tools for educational purposes is important. The implementation of any such technology must be continuously monitored, evaluated and improved to maximize its social benefit and minimize potential risks. We must advance policy around AI. I would stress the importance of robust policy formation around AI usage in education, underscoring the need for collaboration between educators, technologists, workforce, policymakers and students to ensure a responsible and beneficial implementation of AI across educational and industry settings.

Continuous learning

As we continue to lament the future of work, training, learning and innovation, we can envision a shift toward a more adaptive, personalized and continuous learning system, facilitated by AI and digital technologies. This evolution will not exclude human beings but create a broader economy surrounding integrative skills. Healthcare, advanced manufacturing, logistics and supply chain, sales and the spirits industry serve as exemplars in the utilization of forward-moving tech.

As the future of work changes, driven by AI and automation, there will be an increasing demand for both technical skills and durable skills. Therefore, continuous learning and re-skilling will become essential, and the role of education and training will need to evolve accordingly. I wonder what linemen and HVAC persons will gain from integration of these tools and platforms.

Moreover, workforce and educational organizations will link the rise of micro-credentials and alternative credentials significance as part of this future landscape. These allow individuals to continually update their skills and knowledge in a fast-changing job market. They may become the norm, as people seek to learn throughout their careers rather than just at the start. Learning is indeed on a continuum, and technology has already changed how we learn, making education more interactive, collaborative and immersive. Virtual reality, augmented reality and AI might transform classrooms, providing experiences that are more engaging and tailored to individual learners’ needs. Conversely, I’ll reiterate the importance of human-centered design as necessary.

Eight critical areas

The integration of AI and other advanced technologies into education and the workplace will drive new ways of thinking and problem-solving. The intersection of these technologies with diverse fields could lead to unprecedented innovation, creating new industries and job categories that we can’t even envision today. Here is a list of potential policies a state or national group may review, undertake or develop to evolve the landscape of work, learning, and AI:

Education policies: Policies should be updated to reflect a focus on lifelong learning, promoting both technical and durable skills. This could involve incorporating more flexible and personalized learning paths, like micro-credentials and alternative credentials, into mainstream education.

AI ethics and transparency: Policies should be developed to ensure the ethical use of AI in education and the workplace. This could include guidelines for data privacy, algorithmic fairness and transparency, so users understand how AI tools are affecting their learning or work.

Digital access and literacy: Policies should be in place to ensure digital equity – all students, regardless of their socioeconomic background, should have access to digital tools and internet connectivity. Additionally, there should be a strong focus on building digital literacy from a young age.

Teacher training and support: Policies should provide resources and training for teachers to effectively integrate AI and other technologies into their teaching.

Recognition of alternative credentials: There should be policies that ensure broader recognition of micro-credentials and other alternative credentials, so that they are valued by higher education institutions and employers.

Workforce development and re-skilling: Policies could be designed to encourage businesses to invest in continuous training and development for their employees, preparing them for the evolving demands of the job market.

Cross-sector collaboration: Policies should foster collaboration between educational institutions, businesses and government to address the changing needs of the future workforce and align educational outcomes with labor market needs.

Regulation of AI and emerging technologies: Policies are needed to regulate the use of AI and other emerging technologies, including provisions for safety, accountability and misuse prevention.

In conclusion, the way forward is currently occurring for Tennesseans who work, train and learn. Simply put, we all will be heavily influenced by the policies and decisions we make today. Our future remains brightest when we commingle the importance of designing inclusive, forward-thinking policies to ensure that everyone can benefit from these changes, and no one is left behind.