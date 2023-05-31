Proposed budget cuts stemming from California’s budget deficit mean community colleges may be unable to do things like improve AC, heating, safety upgrades or follow through on promises about major programs and infrastructure projects.
Beginning July 1, Virginia will eliminate degree requirements and preferences for nearly 90% of classified state government jobs, in line with a growing private sector trend that looks at experience and other training as well as degrees when hiring.
Carteret Community College is adding a renewable energy program to its construction trades course offerings and is offering students $10 per hour during class time.
My two years at a community college gave me experiences I never would have been able to obtain had I ended up going to a four-year institution, writes Allen Kuo, who graduated from San Diego’s Miramar College with a degree in bioengineering and will transfer to UCLA.