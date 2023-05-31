Headlines

Potential budget cut puts community college students at risk by further delaying building maintenance
CalMatters

Proposed budget cuts stemming from California’s budget deficit mean community colleges may be unable to do things like improve AC, heating, safety upgrades or follow through on promises about major programs and infrastructure projects.

Virginia to ease degree requirements for state jobs
Richmond Times-Dispatch

Beginning July 1, Virginia will eliminate degree requirements and preferences for nearly 90% of classified state government jobs, in line with a growing private sector trend that looks at experience and other training as well as degrees when hiring.

North Carolina college offers renewable energy program, will pay students to attend
Carteret County News-Times

Carteret Community College is adding a renewable energy program to its construction trades course offerings and is offering students $10 per hour during class time.

Commentary: Attending community college gave me a second chance I didn’t even realize existed
San Diego Union-Tribune

My two years at a community college gave me experiences I never would have been able to obtain had I ended up going to a four-year institution, writes Allen Kuo, who graduated from San Diego’s Miramar College with a degree in bioengineering and will transfer to UCLA.

