Texas lawmakers pass ban on DEI programs at state universities
New York Times

The Texas Conference of American Association of University Professors said in a statement that the bill sends a clear message to the 1.3 million public university and community college students, “that our state is not committed to welcoming students from all backgrounds and to building a public higher education system that is truly inclusive and supportive of all.”

Momentum builds for Pell Grant expansion as informal talks begin
Inside Higher Ed

Expanding Pell grants would help more students, especially those who are low income, access those short-terms programs, which can be expensive because of the technology and equipment requirements, says David Baime of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Community college becoming popular for Gen Zers hoping to avoid debt
Business Insider

Financial pressure is one reason students are opting for local schools over four-year universities. Also, some major companies are partnering with community colleges to provide additional opportunities to prepare their future workers.

Inside the effort to improve transfers between community colleges and top-ranked schools
Higher Ed Dive

Relatively few two-year college students go on to selective institutions, but some higher ed leaders are creating new pathways to change that.

Daily Staff
