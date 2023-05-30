The Texas Conference of American Association of University Professors said in a statement that the bill sends a clear message to the 1.3 million public university and community college students, “that our state is not committed to welcoming students from all backgrounds and to building a public higher education system that is truly inclusive and supportive of all.”
Expanding Pell grants would help more students, especially those who are low income, access those short-terms programs, which can be expensive because of the technology and equipment requirements, says David Baime of the American Association of Community Colleges.
Financial pressure is one reason students are opting for local schools over four-year universities. Also, some major companies are partnering with community colleges to provide additional opportunities to prepare their future workers.
Relatively few two-year college students go on to selective institutions, but some higher ed leaders are creating new pathways to change that.