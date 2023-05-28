Headlines

Gov. Cox wants these 10 Utahns to strategize the future of higher education in Utah
Salt Lake Tribune

Tech and business executives should take the lead on setting strategy for the state’s public universities and technical colleges, Gov. Spencer Cox indicated when he announced his 10 nominees for the newly redesigned Utah Board of Higher Education.

McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
The Hill

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday described the student loan payment pause as “gone” as part of the debt ceiling deal announced by the California Republican and President Biden late Saturday night.

Pandemic-fueled enrollment drops create a crisis at western Penssylvania community colleges
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

As the pandemic subsides, community colleges, called the “backbone” of America’s public workforce system, hope to bounce back to pre-Covid enrollment levels.

Community college football navigating new age of NIL, transfer portal
Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo

As Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal continue to take form and take hold of the college football world, the way players pick their college destinations is rapidly changing. This is especially true in Mississippi, where a handful of community colleges are seeing things change as much as at any level of football.

Outgoing SRJC president looks back on 12 years leading the ‘Camelot’ of community colleges
Press Democrat

Frank Chong, retiring president of Santa Rosa Junior College, reflects on his successes — and his setbacks — at the helm of one of California’s largest community colleges.

