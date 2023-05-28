Tech and business executives should take the lead on setting strategy for the state’s public universities and technical colleges, Gov. Spencer Cox indicated when he announced his 10 nominees for the newly redesigned Utah Board of Higher Education.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday described the student loan payment pause as “gone” as part of the debt ceiling deal announced by the California Republican and President Biden late Saturday night.
As the pandemic subsides, community colleges, called the “backbone” of America’s public workforce system, hope to bounce back to pre-Covid enrollment levels.
As Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal continue to take form and take hold of the college football world, the way players pick their college destinations is rapidly changing. This is especially true in Mississippi, where a handful of community colleges are seeing things change as much as at any level of football.
Frank Chong, retiring president of Santa Rosa Junior College, reflects on his successes — and his setbacks — at the helm of one of California’s largest community colleges.