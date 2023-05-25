North Carolina’s Cabarrus County donated $330,000 of the over $600,000 cost for the renovation of a lab that used to hold Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s motorsports program.
Wednesday’s commencement was the last commencement for the school under the name of Three Rivers Community College. After six decades of operation, the school will be merging with the other 11 community colleges under the name Connecticut State Community College as of July 1.
A bill in North Carolina would, in part, create a new Community College Scholarship Loan Program that would forgive the loans for borrowers who graduate within six years.
Washtenaw Community College and Lansing Community College have been working with Univesity of Michigan and Michigan State University to advance curriculums in place and add new programs tailored to semiconductor technicians, maintenance and repair workers.