By Daily Staff May 25, 2023    Print

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College expanding welding program to community, local students
WSOC

North Carolina’s Cabarrus County donated $330,000 of the over $600,000 cost for the renovation of a lab that used to hold Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s motorsports program.

After 58 years, Three Rivers Community College graduates its final class
The Day

Wednesday’s commencement was the last commencement for the school under the name of Three Rivers Community College. After six decades of operation, the school will be merging with the other 11 community colleges under the name Connecticut State Community College as of July 1.

Video gambling for HBCUs and community college tuition
Fayetteville Observer

A bill in North Carolina would, in part, create a new Community College Scholarship Loan Program that would forgive the loans for borrowers who graduate within six years.

$3M grant program to train Michigan students in semiconductors
mLive.com

Washtenaw Community College and Lansing Community College have been working with Univesity of Michigan and Michigan State University to advance curriculums in place and add new programs tailored to semiconductor technicians, maintenance and repair workers.

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.