How community college success coaches ‘dig a little deeper’ to tackle student challenges
Dallas Morning News

Success coaches, a more hands-on approach to advising, are Dallas College’s latest effort to demystify the process of obtaining a degree and help its students overcome obstacles along the way.

New defense manufacturing community consortium to help New Jersey veterans, families
New Jersey Business Magazine

The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program and County College of Morris have received a $5 million U.S. Department of Defense grant to educate and train veterans and their families for careers in manufacturing at no cost.

How a student emergency-aid experiment became a lifeline
Chronicle of Higher Education

An initiative at Milwaukee Area Technical College that put faculty and staff members in charge of offering emergency assistance to students has spread to 28 institutions.

These associate degree majors earn more than many 4-year college grads. Here’s what to know.
CBS News

There are 17 associate degree majors with which graduates, four years after they receive their diploma, are earning more than the typical bachelor’s degree holder, according to new research from The HEA Group.

Jumbo shrimp? Tomatoes? Vote to help South Carolina college pick a mascot
Island Packet

Jumbo shrimp, loggerheads, tides and tomatoes are the final four options for Technical College of the Lowcounty’s first-ever mascot, and the public will decide the winner by voting on the school’s website.

CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.