With the Supreme Court poised to end affirmative action, there has never been a better time to help community college students get into four-year colleges.
Just 6% of California students take a college course through dual enrollment their first year of high school. The time is now, says California’s incoming Community College Chancellor Sonya Christian, to make sure that all 436,192 of the state’s eighth graders will be automatically enrolled in a college course next fall.
House leaders are preparing to vote this week on legislation that would block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program and nullify the pause on federal student loan payments and interest.
About 30 states already have some kind of tuition grant program.
The Senate’s version of House Bill 8 would award money to colleges based on the number of students who earn “credentials of value,” complete at least 15 hours of courses and transfer to a four-year university, enroll in dual-credit courses, or take courses that “apply toward academic or workforce program requirements.”
Craven Community College will introduce an eight-week, fee-waived Construction Academy to introduce students to various occupations and skills in the construction trades. Its is one of 10 community colleges in North Carolina to implement the program, which aims boost employment in the construction industry.