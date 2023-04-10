ICYMI: Coverage of the 2023 AACC Annual

Here is a compilation of CC Daily articles on the 2023 AACC Annual in Denver. We look forward to seeing you in Louisville, Kentucky, for the 2024 annual convention!

The best of the best: 2023 AACC Awards winners

DENVER – There was some fire in the belly among the winners of the 2023 AACC Awards of Excellence at Monday night’s gala celebration.

A glimpse at CEO transitions and more

DENVER – More than one-quarter of community college presidents plan to leave their position in the next year or two, with about 20% saying they will likely retire. More than one-third indicate they will retire within five years.

Busting the CEO stereotype

DENVER — There was definitely a community vibe at the AACC Annual session titled “Fierce Women CEOs: Be One, Know One, Support One.”

What’s on state directors’ minds

DENVER — State directors of community colleges covered a lot of ground at their spring meeting on Saturday, from dual-enrollment trends to hiring challenges, as well as updates on restarting Pell for incarcerated individuals and proposed reporting guidelines from the U.S. Education Department regarding third-party servicers that would have huge implications for two-year colleges.

Increasing digital equity

DENVER — When community colleges work to close the digital divide, it benefits not only students, but also their families and the workforce.

Filling in the gaps in dual enrollment

DENVER — Northern Virginia Community College has offered dual-enrollment programming since 2004. But after analyzing its dual-enrollment data in recent years, NOVA leaders saw some big gaps and took action.

Lessons from South Africa

DENVER — Comedian and best-selling author Trevor Noah discusses how growing up in a biracial family in South Africa during Apartheid shaped who he is and how he approaches his life’s work.

The benefits of ‘wasteful journeys’

DENVER — Where do innovators come from? Most of them are, well, often futzing around, according to disruption strategist Shawn Kanungo. And that’s how their ideas sprout and develop.

Spotlighting our 2023 Outstanding Alumni

Overcoming adversities, this year’s three AACC Outstanding Alumni shine in their accomplishments to help build better communities and a better world.

For many students, shorter terms are better

A few Texas colleges tested using eight-week terms to improve student success – and the results are promising.

Tackling mental health

Mental health is the next frontier for some community colleges, with Covid bringing into clearer focus the need to improve mental health services to help fulfill their mission of educating students.

Finding ways to fund dual enrollment

A look at a handful of community colleges that are trying innovative approaches to pay for the programs.