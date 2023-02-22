Cultivating a deeper understanding

The Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD) serves as a predominantly Black (African American) student population, although, with six campuses around Detroit and in Wayne County, we have an impressive multicultural mix of students, faculty, staff and community guests.

WCCCD celebrates Black History Month with passion, enthusiasm, entertainment, education, activities and presentations. Everyone connected with us is invited to participate and to engage with what we collectively and communally believe in, value and honor.

The diversity within our college means that the focus of our educational and community activities all year long is multicultural, highlighting each ethnic group, nationally and globally. During Black History Month, WCCCD concentrates on activities that stress the positive cultural, political, historical, athletic and economic contributions of African Americans. But beyond February, the college — through diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs and events — intentionally makes sure it addresses Black history, which is very much part of the work we do to emphasize the need for justice and reconciliation for what was wrongfully experienced by people who fought for an equal standing, acceptance and integration into the life and economic development of the United States.

For example, the selected DEI film for this semester is “Amazing Grace,” a biographical drama of the leadership in the British Parliament led by William Wilberforce to abolish the transatlantic slave trade, with the support and footwork of the Anti-Slavery Society. This includes discussions about the extremely inhumane treatment, in the months-long voyage from Africa to the Caribbean Islands, Brazil and the U.S., and on the sugar plantations in St. Dominique (Haiti), Cuba, Jamaica, and elsewhere. The genocidal treatment led to revolts throughout the enslaved western hemisphere; one revolt resulted in the second democratic republic, led by formerly enslaved people. And there were “maroons” of fugitives from slavery all over our side of the world, setting up independent communities that raided plantations, freed more people, and put some families back together.

Our DEI program has provided the viewing and discussion of other historically based films in previous semesters, such as:

Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln,” which explores the struggle to pass the 13 th Amendment by a president whose views about slavery and equality were transformed by the abolitionist movement and the bravery of African American soldiers in the Civil War.

"John Lewis, Good Trouble," which detail the life and leadership of the former Congressman, son of a sharecropper family, who was one of the five central leaders of the modern Civil Rights movement.

“Hidden Figures,” the story of three highly skilled mathematicians — Katharine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson — and their contributions to the success of NASA’s space program.

Our faculty encourage their students to participate in these film viewings and discussions, allowing for curricular and extra-curricular credit for completing essays reflecting what they have learned.

Books and bus tours

“The Gateway to Freedom” statue by sculptor Ed Dwight is part of the International Underground Railroad Memorial on the waterfront in Detroit facing to Canada. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

For WCCCD, every month and every semester is about Black history. In addition, we focus, through our DEI Book Club selections, film club discussions, cultural associations, faith-based and museum visits and “intercultural conversations,” with a clearly multicultural and unifying commitment. We respect the differences and remind everyone of the similarities that should bind us together as one family.

WCCCD organizes annual bus tours during Black History Month to locations such as the International Memorial to the Underground Railroad. The college organizes elaborate discussions and presentations on the topic, since WCCCD is located on one of the stations of the Underground Railroad that transported people to the “promised land” of Canada.

The celebration of Black History Month also included visits to the museums in and around Detroit. This year, we included Movies Mondays where we showed several film titles like “12 Years a Slave,” “Black Panther,” “The Jackie Robinson Story,” “Bessie” and “Making Black America.”

Cuisine sampling

Providing African American food samplings, along with viewing and discussing the film “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America,” based on Jessica Harris’ award-winning book of the same name, WCCCD has helped to trace the moving story of a people’s survival and triumph via the food that has knitted generations together and helped define the American kitchen. From gumbo to fried chicken, our culinary journey stretches from Africa to enslavement, to the Harlem Renaissance, up to our present day. We celebrated the courage, artistry and resourcefulness of the African American people. WCCCD is proud to share with its community the understanding that Black history is American history.