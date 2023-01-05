Newsmakers

New CEO

David Doré will serve as the next chancellor of the Virginia Community College System (VCCS) beginning April 1. He is currently president of campuses and executive vice chancellor for student experience and workforce development at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona.

“The Virginia Community College System must be the linchpin of the Commonwealth’s skills development system by bringing together employers, K-12, and higher education to prepare every Virginian for success in our changing economy,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a release. “I look forward to working with Chancellor Doré to advance our mission of every high school graduate in Virginia being equipped with a credential in an in-demand industry and to ensure that the Virginia Community College System becomes a best-in-class national leader.”

Prior to Pima, Doré was dean of career and technical education at the Maricopa Community College District (Arizona) and business dean and dean of the Downtown Campus at City College of San Francisco. He served as a full-time faculty member at the community college, university and secondary levels for 19 years.

Appointment

Dorothy Jones joins Dallas College (Texas) as its chief marketing officer. Jones most recently was head of her own marketing and management consulting firm, and over the course of her career has marketed and advertised brands at large for-profit companies and non-profit organizations that include Frito Lay, Nestle and Interstate Batteries.