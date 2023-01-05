State House News Service
Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka plans this session to pursue free community college for all students in the state.
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Community College and Amazon take their partnership a step further as the multinational e-commerce company becomes the premier sponsor of TCC’s anticipated Cleaver and Cork culinary events this year.
Itemlive.com
In Massachusetts, North Shore Community College President William Heineman met this week with local business leaders and college presidents to discuss ways to prepare students for the workforce.
WRDW
The Georgia college is moving its entire health sciences program to the Piedmont Augusta facility.