January 5, 2023

Massachusetts Senate president targets free community college
State House News Service

Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka plans this session to pursue free community college for all students in the state.

TCC and Amazon expand partnership with Cleaver and Cork 2023 culinary experience
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Community College and Amazon take their partnership a step further as the multinational e-commerce company becomes the premier sponsor of TCC’s anticipated Cleaver and Cork culinary events this year.

NSCC helps students make the grade professionally
Itemlive.com

In Massachusetts, North Shore Community College President William Heineman met this week with local business leaders and college presidents to discuss ways to prepare students for the workforce.

Augusta Tech launches new campus at former Summerville hospital
WRDW

The Georgia college is moving its entire health sciences program to the Piedmont Augusta facility.

