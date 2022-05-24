The unintended consequences of a Title IX rule delay

Politico

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona plans to unveil his proposed Title IX rule in June, a two-month delay from the Biden administration’s plan to release the rule in April.

Gateway Technical College lays out three-year facilities plan, aims to be carbon neutral by 2030

Kenosha News

A series of classroom overhauls and other projects are on Gateway Technical College’s docket in the next three years as officials prioritize how to spend funds earmarked for capital improvements at the Wisconsin college.

Commentary: With college enrollment tumbling, new strategies are urgently needed

Hechinger Report

To grow enrollments, universities and community colleges should stop competing against one another for students and compete together to substantially increase the likelihood that students will obtain a bachelor’s degree, which is a goal for most community college students.