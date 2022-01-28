Community college students lose scholarships when life gets busy. This pair wants to fix that

Knoxville News Sentinel

A determined community college student is fighting to make a fix to one of Tennessee’s most popular scholarship programs.

Community colleges face mounting mental health challenges

The 74

From the need for more staff to meet growing counseling demands to lessening the stigma around mental healthcare, community colleges are determined to meet their students’ mental health needs.

Workforce of the future: How La Crosse’s Western Technical College prepares students for gold-collar jobs

News8000.com

Manufacturing industry is evolving rapidly, and the employees needed to do the work are doing so, too



Mississippi bill sets religious exemption on Covid vaccine

Associated Press

Mississippi government entities could not withhold services or refuse jobs to people who choose not to get vaccinated against Covid under a bill that passed the Republican-controlled state House. That includes community colleges.