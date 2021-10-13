DataPoints: More education, more earnings, but….

By Matthew Dembicki October 13, 2021    Print

In general, the higher the degree earned, the higher the earnings. For example, an associate degree increases lifetime earnings over a high school diploma by 25%, according to a new report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. Two-year degree holders earn a median of $2 million during their lifetimes, averaging $50,000 annually.

However, factors such as field of study and occupation play a role in earnings. In some instances, individuals with associate degrees in certain fields can earn more than those with a bachelor’s degree. For example, 23% of workers with some college education and 28% of associate-degree holders earn more than half of workers with a bachelor’s degree, according to the report.  

Computer and mathematical, architecture and engineering, and health practice are the highest-earning occupations across education levels, the report says. Associate-degree holders earn the most in health practice occupations ($2.9 million), followed by computer and mathematical ($2.8 million) and architecture and engineering occupations ($2.7 million).

