e-Headlines

How to raise rural enrollment in higher education? Go local.

Hechinger Report

Federal data show that less than 30% of rural residents age 25 and up have an associate degree or higher. A Tennessee model is increasing the college-going culture in rural areas.

Opinion: Community colleges support more than the student

Worcester Telegram

Quinsigamond Community College President Luis Pedraja writes that, in order for students to succeed in a remote learning environment, it is imperative to give them support services that transcend academics.

How COVID-19 could lead to fewer Washington students going to college in 2021 and beyond

Seattle Times

A dip in applications for financial aid serves as an early warning sign about which and how many Washington students are making plans to pursue — and get help paying for — a college education.

Indian River State College breaks ground on new workforce training complex

WFLX

Indian River State College’s new 50,000-square-foot Advanced Workforce Training Complex will help the college respond to the needs of the region, particularly the demand for trained workers in advanced manufacturing.

Monolith appears at Austin Community College

Fox 4 Dallas

Central Texas is now home to one of the mysterious monoliths. Austin Community College’s welding department erected the structure.