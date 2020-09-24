e-Headlines

Maricopa Community Colleges collaborate on IT certification programs

AZfamily.com

With three new Microsoft data centers opening in Arizona next year, there are job opportunities coming up. This week, the tech company announced a partnership with Glendale Community College and Estrella Mountain Community College.

Governor announces $10 million in grant awards for Maryland community colleges

WMDT

Gov. Larry Hogan announced this week $10 million in grant awards for Maryland’s 16 community colleges to expand education opportunities and workforce development programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legislation would allow community colleges to offer four-year degrees in nursing

WSJM

State Sen. Aric Nesbitt has introduced legislation that would allow community colleges in Michigan to offer four-year programs for bachelor’s degrees in nursing.

Editorial: Community colleges continue to lead in setting expectations during COVID-19

Richmond Times-Dispatch

No fit is perfect and the hardest task for school leaders is promoting any sense of long-term stability amid the pandemic. The Virginia Community College System continues to lead in setting expectations during COVID-19.

USDA partners with Midwest community colleges to teach agricultural conservation

DRGNews.com

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is partnering with nine Midwest community colleges to support hands-on student learning about conservation and to foster conservation-minded farmers and ranchers.

Aramark to layoff all hourly employees at Sinclair Community College

WDTN

Aramark issued a notice to the offices of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services’ and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, informing them of 63 impending layoffs at Sinclair Community College.