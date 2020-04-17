Newsmakers

President on the move

Stephen Vacik has been selected as the next president of Mississippi’s Hinds Community College, effective July 1. He is currently president of Maysville Community and Technical College in Kentucky. Prior to his current position, Vacik was president of Colby Community College in Kansas from 2011 to 2015. Before that, he was chief instructional officer at East Mississippi Community College for seven years and spent eight years at Bevill State Community College in Alabama. At Bevill, he served in a variety of roles, including faculty member, student support services (TRIO) director, college-wide career-technical administrator and as Fayette Campus CEO, and at the University of Alabama as a full-time staff member in the Gorgas Undergraduate Library. Valick also has served on numerous local, state and national boards and committees.

Appointments

David Volpe is the new dean of enrollment management at the Community College of Baltimore County (Maryland), effective May 4. He most recently served as interim associate director of admissions at the University of Baltimore.

At Waubonsee Community College (Illinois), Doug Minter is the new vice president of finance and administration and Sharon Garcia is now dean for communications, humanities and arts. Minter has been at Heartland Community College since 1991, serving in various positions, from adjunct faculty member to vice president of business services and institutional effectiveness. Garcia has served as the college’s assistant dean for communications, humanities and arts since 2013.