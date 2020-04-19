e-Headlines

Community colleges brace for surge in student mental health needs

LAist

Mental health services in California community colleges are severely underfunded compared to the University of California and Cal State systems.

COVID economics hitting community colleges

Gillette News Record

Eastern Wyoming College – and community colleges around the state – are feeling the economic pinch of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Voters approve $48.8M Wisconsin college’s referendum; Here’s what happens next

Volume One

Passage of the referendum means Chippewa Valley Technical College can proceed with construction of a Transportation Education Center, an addition and remodeling of the Emergency Service Education Center, the addition of an automated fabrication lab at the Manufacturing Education Center, and purchase of land and site improvements adjacent to the River Falls Campus.

Nebraska college’s new soccer coaches face unique recruiting challenge

Omaha World-Herald

Alex Scheuler and John Hakari were handed ambitious tasks when they were hired to coach at Southeast Community College, which is launching men’s and women’s programs this fall. Then the coronavirus threw another curveball.

Commentary: This is the Navy’s plan for launching its new community college

NavyTimes.com

The need for this new community college is driven by the changing nature of warfare, writes John Kroger, chief learning officer for the U.S. Department of the Navy.