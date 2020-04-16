e-Headlines

Community colleges and stimulus funding

Inside Higher Ed

AACC’s senior vice president for government relations and policy analysis discusses on IHE’s new podcast what issues community colleges are taking a closer look at pertaining to the recently enacted stimulus legislation.

FVTC driving instructors hit the road to help others during pandemic

WFRV

Diane Rake would normally be in the classroom instructing student truck drivers at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton, Wisconsin. Instead, she and other driver educators at the college, are getting back behind the wheel and helping to make a difference during the current COVID-19 crisis.

New group launches college-level mechanic education

Bicycle Retailer

As the biking industry continues to suffer from a shortage of qualified mechanics, a new organization, the Bicycle Industry Employers Association, has established a curriculum of college-level classes, scheduled to launch in September at the Minneapolis Community and Technical College.