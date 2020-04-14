e-Headlines

Coronavirus could change where students go to college, if they go at all

USA Today

Even before the crisis, Joseph Castro, president of California State University-Fresno, had noticed an increase of students applying to the state’s community college system.

Commentary: Community colleges assisting communities in times of need

Great Bend Tribune

Even though community colleges in Kansas face a loss of revenue in the millions on account of the pandemic, each of the colleges have found their own way to give back to their communities, help those in need and retool their resources and services to become assets and lifelines, writes Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas).

Commentary: Don’t let California’s community college system be devastated by the coronavirus recession

San Diego Union-Tribune

The state’s 115 community colleges, with their nimble workforce education programs and quality transfer pathways, will be crucial in helping California navigate the new economy after this crisis. While we are forward-looking, however, we cannot ignore lessons from the past, writes the state’s community college system chancellor.

Why is Fresno City College opting out of new online lab program?

Fresno Bee

Labster, a producer of virtual lab simulations, announced Tuesday its partnership with the California Community College system to give faculty access to its programs through the end of the year.

West Virginia National Guard, WVU researchers work with community and technical colleges, businesses to address PPE shortages

WDTV 5 West Virginia

The state’s four-year institutions, medical schools, and community and technical colleges have been using their expertise in design, engineering and medicine to collaborate with the West Virginia National Guard and get personal protection equipment to the front lines, said Sarah Armstrong Tucker, interim chancellor of the Higher Education Policy Commission and chancellor of the Community and Technical College System.