e-Headlines

How community colleges are helping students in need during pandemic

Daily Herald

“It gives me a little more time,” Paola Castro, 25, says of a $400 grant from Oakton Community College in Des Plaines, Illinois, without which she would have defaulted on a car payment.

Western Technical College program adapts to new normal

Courier Life News

Creativity, adaptability and patience have all been key attributes for educators in the past several weeks.

Commentary: Community colleges live up to their name during pandemic

Richmond County Daily Journal

Community colleges are committed to providing solutions to this unfolding crisis in the days and months to come, writes Peter Hans, president of the North Carolina Community College System.