e-Headlines

Naval community college has first president

USNI News

Randi Cosentino, an educator specializing in delivering secondary education to working adults, was named the first president of the newly formed United States Naval Community College.

Ohio community colleges donate needed medical items

WKTN

Ohio’s 23 community colleges have donated more than 200,000 medical face masks and pairs of gloves to hospitals and local first responders across the state, according to the Ohio Association of Community Colleges. Twenty-five much-needed medical ventilators are among the colleges’ donations.

Commentary: Arizona community colleges provide personal protective equipment to healthcare workers

Apache Junction News

Community college nursing programs from across Arizona have supplied thousands of boxes of sterile gloves, biohazard bags, precaution gowns, face masks, shoe covers and surgical head covers to facilities in their areas. Programs have also provided much needed ventilators, hospital beds, face shields, goggles and even student and employee volunteers.

Richland Community College offers students online mental health services

WICS/WRSP

The Illinois college partnered with META, a teletherapy platform for mental wellness, to provide students with confidential and easy access to mental wellness providers.

Sheltering-in-place is for the birds, literally

Cleveland.com

How Donna Imhoff’s home became a bird sanctuary has to do with the abrupt end of classroom instruction at Cuyahoga Community College, where she is president of the Western campus in Parma.