5 ways certification boosts the careers of allied health grads

Sponsored content

Many allied health professionals can benefit from earning a certification, even if their jobs don’t require it. Obtaining a certificate in your allied health profession is likely a good career move. Here are five reasons to get certified now.

1. You’ll be ahead of the competition.

Even if your skills are in demand without a certification, gaining a credential can give you the leverage to choose your employer. “It’s an advantage in this difficult labor market,” says Dennis Yee, a recruiter with Children’s Hospital Central California in Madera, California. “It certainly adds value to your application.”

For some allied health jobs, such as medical assistants, a certification may be a near-necessity in crowded labor markets — even when regulations don’t require it.

2. You’ll qualify for jobs with employers that set the highest standards.

It’s true that if your allied health skills are in demand, you’re likely to find a job somewhere. But if you want to work for a major medical center or a prestigious specialist’s office, a certification may help set you apart. Many employers require certification even if the state doesn’t.

3. You can expand your scope of practice.

When an allied health support worker gains an optional certification, the supervising practitioner may be able to expand that worker’s scope of practice substantially. Sometimes such an expansion is explicitly allowed by regulation; at other times, it’s at the discretion of the supervisor.

A certification will increase your flexibility, which will make you more valuable to your organization and is good for job security.

4. You can increase your earning potential.

When you add a certification to your resume, your compensation should reflect your expanded credentials. Often there are pay increases associated with a certification, even if it’s optional in your job.

5. You’ll build your reputation in your professional field.

One final reason to consider going for a certification even when it’s not required: You will be admired for achieving a professional level of practice in your chosen occupation. Certification will be an important reassurance for both the people you work with and the patients you care for.

