e-Headlines

Maine community colleges offering free healthcare training programs for laid-off workers

Bangor Daily News

The state is suspending restrictions for some online job training programs in an effort to quickly train out-of-work residents for healthcare positions.

Pandemic could strike blow to local community college

The World

Southwestern Oregon Community College is planning for a potential $1.4 million in budget cuts next year as it anticipates a lower enrollment while the pandemic persists.

Commentary: Coronavirus crisis spotlights the inequities in college financial aid

Hechinger Report

While Harvard sits on a nearly $40 billion endowment, across town at Bunker Hill Community College two-thirds of the students are affected by basic-needs insecurity, but the foundation has assets of just under $7 million.