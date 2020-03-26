e-Headlines

Hawkeye Community College faces ‘significant’ losses from COVID-19 shutdown

The Courier

The Iowa college will face tough financial times because of canceled events and programs, especially its training programs

Spring commencement postponed, part-time employees paid at Northern Wyoming Community Colleges

Wyoming Public Media

The district is committed to paying its hourly part-time employees and student-employees, even if they can’t work.

Lane Community College to lay off hundreds of temporary hourly employees

KPIC 4

The Oregon college is cutting about 400 jobs, about 100 of which have not been active since the fall term.

Commentary: COVID-19 and the online learning prescription

The best online learning programs are situational, scalable and sustainable.

Community colleges scramble to move online amid pandemic

WBUR

Community colleges are trying to maximize online learning and minimize the use of their campuses.

Coronavirus NJ: Morris County to open second testing center on college campus

Daily Record

Morris County officials are setting up a coronavirus testing center, its second, at County College of Morris.