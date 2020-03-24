e-Headlines

How SLCC cosmetology students are getting their hours, hands-on practice from home
Daily Advertiser
 To protect students and staff from the spread of COVID-19, cosmetology students at South Louisiana Community College logged in to the virtual class this week from laptops, tablets and smartphones, and Reynolds shared photos of different haircuts for them to identify.

Wisconsin technical colleges adapt to changing workforce needs
 Wisconsin Public Radio News
 The president of Wisconsin’s technical college system discusses how campuses are responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oregon college will cut $2.8M from its 2020-21 budget
 NBC Right Now
Blue Mountain Community College is working with faculty and staff to cut at least $2.8 million from its 2020-21 budget, which could mean a reduction in programs and services.

CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.