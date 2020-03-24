e-Headlines

How SLCC cosmetology students are getting their hours, hands-on practice from home

Daily Advertiser

To protect students and staff from the spread of COVID-19, cosmetology students at South Louisiana Community College logged in to the virtual class this week from laptops, tablets and smartphones, and Reynolds shared photos of different haircuts for them to identify.

Wisconsin technical colleges adapt to changing workforce needs

Wisconsin Public Radio News

The president of Wisconsin’s technical college system discusses how campuses are responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oregon college will cut $2.8M from its 2020-21 budget

NBC Right Now

Blue Mountain Community College is working with faculty and staff to cut at least $2.8 million from its 2020-21 budget, which could mean a reduction in programs and services.