e-Headlines

Los Angeles Community College District to give out 3,000 laptops amid switch to online classes

CBS-LA

As nearly all Southern California schools and colleges contend with switching to online learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 300 free laptops were given out to Los Angeles Community College District students Sunday, with hundreds more on the way.

Coping with coronavirus crisis a challenge for California’s students

EdSource

Erika Gonzalez, a fourth-year student at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College in South Los Angeles, already had a lot on her plate before the coronavirus became a public health crisis: A first-generation college student, she juggles caring for her siblings, work and classes. Moving classes online has only added to her stress.

New York free tuition program lags at community colleges

Inside Higher Ed

New York’s free tuition program increased its number of awards in 2018. But students at city and community colleges continue to be underserved.