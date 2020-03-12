e-Headlines

How schools and colleges are responding to COVID-19

Education Writers Association

Challenges include adopting new methods of digital learning and instruction if bricks-and-mortar classrooms remain closed for an extended period, as well as helping families struggling with child care issues or mandated quarantines.

What ‘distance learning’ looks like for students without computers or wi-fi

Huffington Post

A 2019 survey of over 10,000 community college students found that only 78 percent of students reported having reliable access to a computer or laptop.

North Carolina saw a surge in apprenticeships this year. Here’s why.

EdNC

As of January 1, there are more than 11,000 registered apprentices in the state this school year, up from 7,679 last school year and 5,434 in the 2016-17 school year.

Commentary: New Labor Department apprenticeship rule can help American businesses build workforce

Kansas City Star

Government alone cannot equip the American workforce for the jobs of tomorrow. The private sector must lead, writes U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia. The Labor Department’s new IRAP rule is an invitation to do so.

Commentary: It pays for Arizona to invest in community colleges

Lake Powell Chronicle

Currently, Arizona community colleges are funded at $116.6 million below the state’s fiscal year 2008 appropriation.

Voters renew Washtenaw Community College operating tax with 78% support

Mlive.com

The tax, which is expected to generate $17.5 million for the Michigan college in the first year of its renewal in 2021, was last approved by voters in 2008 and set to expire in 2020.