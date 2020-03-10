e-Headlines

Clinton Community College looks to kickstart inmate education program

WCAX

Clinton Community College in New York wants back into the prison system. It’s looking to offer schooling to county prisons for the first time since 1995 as a way to not only help inmates, but also boost enrollment.

Commentary: Investing in the education of student parents benefits everyone. Here are 4 ways philanthropy can help

The 74 Million

By focusing on equity-centered solutions that support student parent success, philanthropy can help public- and private-sector leaders bridge the gaps between systems so many more students can succeed for themselves and their children.

The college that almost wasn’t: WCCC marks 50 years

Tribelive.com

Fierce opposition took aim at Westmoreland County Community College’s approval and controversy dogged its first years, but the college that almost wasn’t marked its 50th anniversary on Tuesday.

Lone Star College adds first local bachelor’s programs

Community Impact

This fall, registered nurses will be able to obtain bachelor’s degrees at Lone Star College-Montgomery.