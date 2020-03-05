e-Headlines

Washington technical college shuts down after student goes into coronavirus quarantine

KIRO

In Washington state, Clover Park Technical College shut down campuses in South Hill and Lakewood after a student was put in quarantine with suspected coronavirus symptoms.

LCCC holds inaugural Pathway Day for Cheyenne region

Wyoming News Now

Laramie County Community College held its inaugural Pathway Day inviting nearly 200 high school students from across the region to the campus.

Mayor Jim Kenney’s budget would make community college free for thousands of Philadelphians

Philadelphia Inquirer

Mayor Jim Kenney will propose significant new investment in students who attend the Community College of Philadelphia: $63 million over five years for scholarships that could make it tuition-free for thousands of people.

Virginia lawmakers consider funding for tuition-free community college program

WCYB

The program is intended to boost college rolls and fill a skills gap for employers.

Raimondo hopes to expand free community college in Rhode Island

WPRI

Gov. Gina Raimondo is pushing to keep community college free for students in Rhode Island.

South Carolina technical college instructor patents 3D blood typing educational model

WBTW

Allied health students at Florence-Darlington Technical College have been learning about how blood is typed and what happens during incompatible blood transfusions, thanks to Biology instructor Ken Malachowsky, who recently received a patent for his 3D printed educational model.