e-Headlines

Georgia House sends cap on college courses in high school to governor

Chattanooga Times Free Press

The Republican governor and his allies say the cost of Georgia’s dual enrollment program, which pays for college courses for high school students, is growing too fast.

‘Dallas College’ approved as new name for community college district

WFAA

The Dallas County Community College District’s seven campuses will be consolidated into one university.

Some states let community colleges offer 4-year degrees. Here’s how it could work in Arizona

KJZZ

The Maricopa County Community College District supports the proposal, while the state’s three public universities, as well as the Board of Regents, oppose it.

Bill requires Maryland colleges to disclose all course costs

WTOP

Maryland universities, colleges and community colleges would have to clearly outline free and lower-cost course materials, along with textbook and other fees associated with a course, in the institution’s catalog, per a bill under the General Assembly, should it pass.

The Census Bureau wasn’t counting on the coronavirus

CityLab

As Census takers for the decennial survey prepare to knock on doors and count residents, anxieties about the spread of COVID-19 could hamper their efforts.