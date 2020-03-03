e-Headlines

Community colleges in Connecticut should be free. Here’s why.

Hartford Courant

I understand we’re under budget constraints and tough decisions must be made, but making higher education less accessible to vulnerable communities is not the answer, writes a state lawmaker.

State lawmaker pushes for more funding for community colleges, workforce development

WCBI

A first-term state lawmaker plans to push for more funding for community colleges and workforce development in Mississippi.

CCSF chosen as center for free legal services for immigrant students, staff

Bay City News

City College of San Francisco will serve as a regional center for free legal services for immigrant students, faculty and staff at the state’s community colleges.

Grand Rapids Community College cancels Italy trip amid coronavirus fears

Mlive

The trip by the Michigan college was scheduled for a class of 22 culinary students and several faculty members to attend events and sessions.

Whatcom Community College students can now apply to live on-campus for fall quarter

Bellingham Herald

Prices range from $950 a month for a private bedroom in a four-bedroom suite to a $1,400 a month for a private one-bedroom apartment.