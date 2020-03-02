e-Headlines

Navy to overhaul its education system as US advantages erode
Associated Press
The U.S. Navy is overhauling its approach to education because the nation no longer has a massive economic and technological edge over potential adversaries.
Maine community colleges offer free program to fill high-demand fields
News Center Maine
The Maine Community College System is offering a free certificate training program to 180 students this year with the help of a $3.6 million Harold Alfond grant.
10 years in, Honors program growing at Middlesex Community College
Lowell Sun
Ten years ago, David Kalivas, a History professor at Middlesex Community College in Massachusetts, noted a missing element to the MCC experience — an honors program.