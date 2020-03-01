e-Headlines

California schools brace for a coronavirus disruption

California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley has asked campuses to prepare contingency plans in the event of a shutdown. Some colleges could start delivering classes online in the event of a closure.

Rep. Ro Khanna wants to create a national apprenticeship program

The central goal of the proposal is to match well-trained employees with companies that have hard-to-fill roles.

Commentary: Delaware should step up to fund Pathways program that helps ready kids for jobs

The Delaware Pathways initiative started in 2014 with 27 students pursuing advanced manufacturing certifications and has since grown to include more than 16,000 students statewide, writes Mark Brainard, president of Delaware Technical Community College.

Augmented and Virtual Reality Academy at Iowa college trains students for the work of the future

The Augmented and Virtual Reality Academy is a program at Scott Community College’s Urban Campus for students interested in the growing AR/VR industry.

Commentary: Dual enrollment can be great, but it takes focused effort

The most significant challenge in dual-credit courses comes when students take college-level courses that will not transfer into senior-level four-year institutions.