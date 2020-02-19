Newsmakers

New CEO

Dyrell Foster is now president of Las Positas College (California). He previously served at Moreno Valley College (California) as vice president of student services. Foster also co-led a collaborative effort with faculty and staff to develop and implement MVC’s enrollment management plan, which focused on access, efficient on-boarding strategies for new students, and the retention of currently enrolled students. The efforts paid off as the college experienced an increase in student headcount of 4.8 percent and an increase in full-time equivalent students of 4 percent from fall 2016 to spring 2019.

Kudos

Durham Technical Community College President Bill Ingram received the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award from the Chamber for a Greater Chapel Hill-Carrboro in North Carolina. The award recognizes those who make a positive impact in their community while upholding values of integrity, stewardship, inclusion, initiative, teamwork and accountability.

Interim CEO

Jacqueline Jackson is now interim president at Harford Community College in Maryland. She has served as the college’s vice president for student affairs and institutional effectiveness since 2017.

Appointments

Daniel Jenuwine has been promoted to vice chancellor for advancement at Oakland Community College (OCC) in Michigan. He most recently held dual roles as executive director of the OCC Foundation and interim vice chancellor for marketing and communications. Jenuwine will continue in his marketing and communications role until OCC names his replacement. He joined OCC in January 2017.