e-Headlines

How parents of young kids make it through college

Hechinger Report

Borough of Manhattan Community College’s Early Childhood Center offers a lifeline for student parents, with high-quality childcare available daytime and evenings, including on weekends.

Maricopa Community Colleges partner to offer affordable coding boot camp

AZBigMedia

Estrella Mountain, GateWay and Scottsdale community colleges are working to bring the cost of coding boot camps down in partnership with Promineo Tech.

Commentary: Equity Narratives: I was an ‘accidental racist’ who helped deny education to others

Medium

Students of color are more likely to test into remedial education, which dooms most to a future of defaulted loans and no college degree.

Colleges shutter study-abroad programs amid coronavirus fears

Wall Street Journal (subscription required)

Colleges and universities are canceling study-abroad trips to China, South Korea, Japan and Italy as reported cases of the coronavirus continue to spread — and are scrambling to accommodate the students once they come back home.

Executive director says renaming technical institutes to technical colleges boosts public perception

KELOLAND.com

South Dakota technical schools will graduate from the word “institute” and become South Dakota technical colleges. Gov. Kristi Noem signed legislation to change the names of the state’s four technical schools.