e-Headlines

How a new shuttle service could help close transportation gaps at Las Vegas community colleges

Nevada Independent

A new pilot program beginning this semester will offer two, 24-seat shuttles running fixed routes between three campuses, including the College of Southern Nevada.

Tuition guarantee helps boost enrollment at Haywood Community College

WLOS 13

A tuition-free guarantee at the North Carolina college is yielding dividends for the students and the school.

Commentary: New Jersey should provide food for community college students

New Jersey 101.5

Governor Murphy likes to talk about free community college, how about free or low-cost food for those who attend?

Revenue, enrollment up at Ohio college

Marietta Times

Enrollment, revenues and student retention all are up compared to this point last year at Washington State Community College, according to college officials.

Commentary: Let community colleges offer 4-year degrees. It would revolutionize higher ed

AZCentral.com

Of all the bills making their way through the Arizona legislature, this one has the most potential to improve the trajectory of the state.