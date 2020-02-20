e-Headlines

New York college adds summer, online courses to meet demand

PostBulletin.com

Rochester Community and Technical College is expanding its summer and online course offerings in response to a constantly shifting education marketplace, RCTC leaders said. One of the changes: An expansion of summer courses to accommodate high school graduates interested in taking a class or two before heading off to college.

In college and homeless

New York Times (subscription required)

At community colleges, many students are spending nights on friends’ couches or sleeping in cars. Advocates are pushing for solutions, including safer places to work overnight.

Community colleges scramble to graduate more working-age students

Laurinburg Exchange

As state community colleges struggle to raise enrollment, they are looking to recruit more nontraditional students — those older than 25. The push could help lift those students out of poverty and boost North Carolina’s workforce — but only if colleges get it right, advocates say.

One year in, #EndCCStigma campaign proving to be nationwide success for Owens Community College

WNWO NBC 24

On February 8th, 2019, Owens Community College President Steve Robinson unknowingly began a campaign that would spread across the country.

Walsh announces expansion of Boston’s Tuition-Free Community College program

Boston Herald

Boston’s tuition-free community college program is expanding to another two-year college, Mayor Martin Walsh announced this week, while he also advocated for a state bill that would provide this opportunity to students across the Bay State.