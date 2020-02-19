e-Headlines

Iowa colleges to offer statewide transfer majors program

KWQC

Officials with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges have announced a new statewide plan designed for students who wish to pursue specific majors. Iowa’s community colleges and public universities partnered to create the transfers major program to help community college students plot a course path before transferring to a four-year institution.

Proposed legislation would offer Michigan college students tax credit on textbooks

WXYZ

A Michigan state senator has introduced legislation to allow college students a tax credit to offset education costs. The bill would allow Pell grant-eligible students to receive an income tax credit equal to the amount of sales and use taxes they pay on purchased or rented textbooks.

A Minnesota college looks to move its manufacturing campus

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Lake Superior College wants to expand and relocate its manufacturing campus. The college has been leasing a downtown facility, which it says it has outgrown. It’s asking the state to invest up to $14 million to make that happen.

Arkansas college partners with university to offer degree program

KAIT

Black River Technical College students will soon be able to get a degree from Arkansas Tech University without ever leaving campus.