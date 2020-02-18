e-Headlines

How Bloomberg would make community college free and overhaul student loans

Politico

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg on Tuesday released a new $700 billion higher education plan that calls for free community college and doubling Pell Grants for low-income students.

Arizona House panel votes to allow community colleges to offer 4-year degrees

Arizona Daily Star

The 7-3 vote this week by the House Education Committee for House Bill 2790 came despite objections from the Arizona Board of Regents and the three state universities they govern.

Birmingham-area community colleges to offer lineworker training

Alabama NewsCenter

In 2019, Bishop State Community College announced a partnership with Alabama Power to bring lineworker training to south Alabama. The training has expanded to central Alabama, as Jefferson State Community College and Lawson State Community College will offer lineworker training this spring.

Maryland community College presents ideas for expanded athletics facilities, from indoor track to turf fields

Carroll County Times

At a recent Board of County Commissioners meeting, Carroll Community College President James Ball presented details from a feasibility study and spoke of ways that expanded athletics facilities at the college could benefit the county as a whole.