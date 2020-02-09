e-Headlines

In Tennessee, free public college has existed for years. Could the rest of the country follow?

All of the leading Democratic candidates are proposing, in some form, free college. But they’re clashing over details: Which Americans should qualify to receive it? Which schools should participate? And who should pay for it?

Community college district asks voters for new tax, bond funds to upgrade facilities, keep education accessible

Both measures reflect the efforts of Foothill, De Anza and community colleges across the state to address the impact of what the parcel tax describes as an “unprecedented housing and affordability crisis,” including by supporting student and employee housing, mental health services and teacher recruitment.

Black River Technical College approved to add gunsmithing technology course

The Arkansas college’s program will teach manufacturing in the firearms and munitions industry.