e-Headlines

Not your typical college sport

Eagle-Tribune

You don’t need to be able to run fast or jump high, and you certainly don’t have to be good at hitting, kicking or catching a ball. In fact, you don’t need much in the way of athletic prowess when it comes to a new sport at Northern Essex Community College in Massachusetts.

New York state lawmakers to review governor’s higher ed spending plan

Associated Press

The governor wants to expand eligibility for the tuition-free Excelsior Scholarship at the State University of New York — which serves 424,000 students at 64 campuses — and the City University of New York system and its 275,000 students. The program provided over $98 million in Excelsior scholarships to 25,100 students in the 2018-2019 school year.

Commentary: Here’s a way to help cut California’s college costs and help students succeed

CalMatters

In an era of declining enrollment for many community colleges, dual enrollment makes good fiscal sense.

Foster youth need support in high school to succeed in college, report shows

Chronicle of Social Change

A recent report on educational achievement for foster youth found that to help them succeed in community college, targeted supports need to start years before they walk on campus.