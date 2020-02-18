AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

Register for the AACC Annual Convention

Don’t miss out on the biggest community college event of the year. Register today for the 100th Annual AACC Convention March 28­–30 at National Harbor, Maryland. Keynote speakers are actress, activist and entrepreneur Gabrielle Union and Green Bay Packers quarterback and Butte College alumnus Aaron Rodgers.

Bring a team to a pathways workshop

AACC, via its Pathways Project, is hosting an introductory pathways workshop in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 9. If you lead a college where there is interest in work on guided pathways, or if you have just begun that challenging work, you’re encouraged to register a team. Learn more here.

Aspiring to the presidency?

The AACC Future Presidents Institute (FPI) is designed for senior leaders aspiring to the community college presidency. Participants will engage in case studies, roundtable discussions, problem-solving exercises and more. The next FPI is June 1-3 in Washington, D.C. Space is limited to 15. Register now.

Calling all leaders

AACC’s John E. Roueche Future Leaders Institute (FLI) is designed for mid-level community college administrators who look to advance into a senior leadership role. The next FLI is June 1-3 in Washington, D.C. Space is limited to 25, so register today. The John E. Roueche Future Leaders Institute Scholarship helps to defray the cost of the registration fee for those who cannot otherwise attend.

Program initiatives

Get your team together for CCIC

Led by AACC, in partnership with the National Science Foundation, the Community College Innovation Challenge (CCIC) has community college student teams, working with a faculty or administrator mentor, use science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to innovate solutions for real-world problems. Teams can earn travel support to attend an Innovation Boot Camp and compete for cash awards. Ten teams will be selected as finalists and receive travel support to attend the boot camp June 15–18, 2020, in Alexandria, Virginia. Click here for more information. Deadline to apply: March 31.

News and social media

New on the CC Voice podcast

The latest episode of Community College Voice features information about the AACC 100th Annual Convention. Listen here.

Opportunities from other organizations

Apply for the Rise Prize

The Rise Prize will make 10 awards, ranging from $50,000 to $200,000, for solutions driving economic mobility and well-being for student parents. Higher education institutions, including departments and teams from colleges, may apply. The deadline is April 6. Winners will be announced on June 9-10. AACC is a partner in this initiative, which is funded by Imaginable Futures and Lumina Foundation.

HRSA grant opportunity

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has a new grant opportunity for community colleges: the Opioid Impacted Family Support Program. Grant recipients will receive funding for training programs that expand the number of peer support specialists and other behavioral health-related paraprofessionals who are trained to work in interprofessional teams in providing services to children whose parents or guardians are affected by opioid-use disorders and other substance use disorders. Deadline to apply: April 13.

PTK Annual Report

Phi Theta Kappa’s 2019 Annual Report is now available online. It highlights major accomplishments from the previous year.

Out-of-this-world opportunity

In celebration of 20 years of continuous human presence on the International Space Station, STEM on Station at NASA’s Johnson Space Center will fund five payloads developed by undergraduate and graduate student teams to fly to and return from the space station as part of Student Payload Opportunity with Citizen Science (SPOCS). Team proposals on research relating to bacteria resistance or sustainability are being accepted for SPOCS and are due March 27. Funding for five selected student teams will include allocations for supplies, equipment and testing for their designs, as well as team travel to the launch. Learn more here.

Call for manuscripts

The Coalition of Urban and Metropolitan Universities has issued a call for manuscripts for an upcoming issue of its Metropolitan Universities journal. The theme is “Community Colleges and the Future of Higher Education.” The deadline to submit is February 21. Learn more here.