Newsmakers

CEO on the move

Katrina VanderWoude will serve as the next president of Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, effective February 24. She has more than 20 years of executive and administrative experience, the last six years in California, providing strategic leadership and academic instruction in the community college, university and K-12 environments. Most recently, VanderWoude was president at Contra Costa College. Prior to that, she was vice president of academic affairs at Grossmont College from 2013 to 2018, and vice provost of academic affairs and strategic initiatives from 2011 to 2013 at Rochester College in Michigan.

CEO retirement

Christine Hammond, who has served as president of Mid Michigan College (Mid) since 2014, has announced that she will retire from her post in June. Over her tenure, Hammond has championed boldness of vision and action, expanding services to students by creating a career center, veteran resource center and by improving its overall student services model. Student wellness services, international opportunities, and athletic offerings have also expanded under her presidency.

In fall 2014, when the Michigan Center for Student Success launched its Michigan Guided Pathways Institute, Hammond recommended that it be held at the college’s newly opened Center for Liberal Arts and Business. Later that year, Mid became one of the first community colleges in the state to sign on to the new initiative. Since then, Mid has developed nearly 60 academic pathways to increase the number of students completing their degrees.

Hammond also has a strong commitment to workforce development in mid-Michigan. She strengthened ties between the college and several local and regional skilled trades organizations. In response to growing demands for industry-based credentials, Hammond supported Mid’s involvement in the National Coalition of Certification Centers — an affiliation through which Mid’s students have earned hundreds of certifications from industry leaders like Trane, Snap-on, Starrett and Cisco.

Among her many recognitions, Hammond has received the Shirley M. Gordon Award of Distinction from Phi Theta Kappa, the Patriot Award from the Employer Support of Guard and Research in 2018, and the Key Partner Award from MSU Extension in 2019.

Before joining Mid, Hammond was chief academic officer at North Central Michigan College.

“Christine has worked tirelessly to set Mid on a path for future success and vitality. No one works harder than she does, and we are incredibly grateful for her vision, her dedication, and her leadership,” said Douglas Jacobson, chair of Mid Michigan College’s board of trustees. “When we selected Christine for president in 2014, we wanted someone innovative and bold — and she has been exactly that.”

Although Hammond will conclude her presidency at Mid, she plans to work as a consultant.

Appointments

Brian Gann will join Wake Technical Community College in North Carolina on February 14 as its vice president of enrollment and student services. He previously was vice president of student services at Jackson State Community College in Tennessee.

Linda Wu is the new vice president of information technology at Howard Community College (HCC) Maryland. Wu has worked at the college for more than 20 years, most recently as director of administrative information systems. Prior to HCC, Wu was the management information systems manager at Strayer University.

At Rock Valley College (Illinois), Jim Handley is now vice president of human resources and Tiana McCall is vice president of community outreach and strategic partnerships. Previously, Handley worked for Verizon for more than 20 years in various leadership positions supporting talent acquisition, employee relations and supply chain management. McCall most recently was chief strategic initiatives officer for Winnebago County.