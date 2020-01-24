e-Headlines

Minorities making up bigger ratio of Iowa community college enrollment

The Gazette

Mirroring demographic shifts in the state, minority enrollment across Iowa’s 15 community colleges swelled to a record 23 percent in the last academic year.

John Deere partners with Garden City to offer free college to tech students

Hutchinson News

Students in Kansas are learning to fix tractors for free as Garden City and Fort Scott community colleges are part of the John Deere agriculture tech program that offers students free tuition at one of 16 tech programs at community colleges in the U.S.

Madison College wraps up its first virtual reality class

Wisconsin Public Radio (audio)

Students in last semester’s Digital Innovations class at Madison College (Wisconsin) got to try something new — the school’s first-ever virtual reality class.