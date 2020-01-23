e-Headlines

JHU humanities program for community college students expands

HUB (blog of Johns Hopkins University)

A summer program that gives area community college students an opportunity to bolster their academic confidence while conducting humanities research at Johns Hopkins University will expand with a new $1.8 million grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

West Shore Community College sees massive enrollment growth

9&10 News

The Michigan community college is seeing big-time growth in enrollment. Now leaders are trying to figure out the secret to their success.

Bill requiring Nebraska colleges to report sexual assault climate gets first-round OK

Lincoln Journal-Star

The bill would require the University of Nebraska, Nebraska State College System and six community colleges to publish the results of a volunteer survey available on their respective websites.

Commentary: Preparing Nebraska’s future workforce

Kearney Hub

The Nebraska Department of Labor defines more than 262 occupations in Nebraska as “H3” or high-demand, high-wage and/or high-skill, writes Matt Gotschall, president of Nebraska’s Central Community College.

Proposed bill would make community college free for Florida residents agreeing to work in state

NBC 6 South Florida

The new “Sunshine Scholarship” would provide students who graduate high school in the state and come from families earning less than $50,000 a year a chance to get all their tuition and fees paid that were not already covered at any community college or technical school in the state.